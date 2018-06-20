PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day in Dehradun

[India], June 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the fourth International Yoga Day Celebrations in Dehradun tomorrow.

Prime Minister Modi will join thousands of volunteers, performing Yoga asanas in the lawns of Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, located in the lap of the Himalayas.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at the Forest Research Institute for tomorrow's celebration.

A series of Yoga related events are being organised across the world to mark the occasion.

The Prime Minister had earlier participated in Yoga celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi in 2015, the Capitol Complex in Chandigarh in 2016, and the Ramabai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal in Lucknow in 2017. Greeting Yoga enthusiasts across the world on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that Yoga is one of the most precious gifts given by the ancient Indian sages to humankind. "Yoga is not just a set of exercises that keeps the body fit. It is a passport to health assurance, a key to fitness and wellness. Nor is Yoga only what you practice in the morning. Doing your day-to-day activities with diligence and complete awareness is a form of Yoga as well," the Prime Minister said. "In a world of excess, Yoga promises restraint and balance. In a world suffering from mental stress, Yoga promises calm. In a distracted world, Yoga helps focus. In a world of fear, Yoga promises hope, strength and courage," he added. In the run-up to International Yoga Day, the Prime Minister has also taken to social media to share the intricacies of various Yoga Asanas. He has also shared pictures of people performing Yoga, at various locations across the world. International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on 21 June since its inception in 2015. (ANI)