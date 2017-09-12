PM Modi to meet Belarus President today in New Delhi

[India], September 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today meet visiting Belarus President Aleksandr Grigoryevich Lukashenko in New Delhi to discuss various issues of mutual interest of both countries.

Following the meeting, a delegation level talks will be held at Hyderabad House.

Lukashenko who arrived in New Delhi last night, during his two day visit will also have meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

During the visit, the two sides are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation in defence and security, trade and investment, science and technology and people to people exchanges. They are also likely to exchange views and assessments on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. A business forum and parallel meetings organized for the members of the large delegation accompanying President Lukashenko would explore business opportunities and cooperation avenues. Lukashenko's visit is significant as it taking place in a year when Belarus and India are celebrating 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.(ANI)