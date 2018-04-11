PM Modi to observe fast on April 12 to protest Parliament washout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a speech in Parliament. Image: TV grab/ RSTV

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will observe a day-long fast on Thursday along with Bharatiya Janata Party MPs to protest the "undemocratic" actions of the Congress which led to the washout of the budget session of Parliament, while party chief Amit Shah will hold a sit-in at Hubli in poll-bound Karnataka on the same day, the party announced on Tuesday.

According to sources, the party will also observe the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, a social reformer from backward caste, on April 11 as Samta Divas (equality day).

Modi will address the MPs and interact with some of them on the occasion, they said.

In a statement, the BJP said that Prime Minister Modi along with all the party MPs will observe fast on April 12, to reveal the "undemocratic and anti-development face of the Congress party, which stalled the proceedings of parliament during budget session".

Addressing BJP MPs on Friday, Modi had accused the Opposition, particularly the Congress, of practising divisive politics and said that BJP MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the impasse in Parliament.

The Congress had tried to preempt the BJP event by announcing that its members would observe a fast on April 9 to promote communal harmony in the country.

All BJP MPs will observe fast on April 12 in their respective constituencies, the party said.

While observing fast, Modi will not disturb his daily official routine of meeting people and officials, and clearing files, sources in the know said.

Through the observation of the fast, the BJP MPs will make people aware about the opposition parties' conspiracies to stall development in the country by obstructing parliament proceedings, the party said.

Shah will hold a 'dharna' (sit-in) in Karnataka's Hubli, it added.

The country has seen a transparent and decisive government under the able leadership of Modi in last four years, the BJP said.

They also added that as directed by prime minister, the BJP MPs will also organise events to mark the birth anniversary of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar on April 14.

The BJP and its top brass have been underlining the party's commitment to the welfare of Dalits and works of the Modi government while highlighting Ambedkar's legacy at a time when opposition parties have accused the ruling party of being anti-Dalit.

"In a systematic manner, the Congress which is used to being in power is developing an atmosphere of fear. It is trying to disturb peace and harmony in the country by indulging in politics of violence in the country," the BJP said.