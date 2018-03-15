PM Modi to open Indian Science Congress in Manipur tomorrow

[India] Mar 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will visit Manipur to open the Indian Science Congress (ISC).

He is also scheduled to inaugurate several projects and address a public reception function.

The Prime Minister will deliver the inaugural address at the 105th session of the ISC at Manipur University.

Imphal will become the second city to host this event in the North-East.

At Luwangshangbam, the Prime Minister would inaugurate Luwangpokpa Multi-Sports Complex, ST Girls Hostel (Liberal College) and Rani Gaidinliu Park (Mantripukhri). He would also lay foundation stones for several projects including National Sports University, 15 transit accommodations for doctors and teachers, 1000 Anganwadi Centres etcetera. (ANI)