PM Modi to receive French President in Varanasi tomorrow

[India], Mar 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive French President Emmanuel Macron in Varanasi on Monday.

The two leaders will leave for Mirzapur, where they will inaugurate a solar power plant, before returning to Varanasi.

The security has been beefed-up in Varanasi for their visit.

"Paramilitary forces, Black Cat commandos and a team of Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) are also present here. Our whole intelligence wing is present," said the District Magistrate, Varanasi.

In Varanasi, the two leaders will visit the Deen Dayal Hastkala Sankul. They will interact with artisans and view a live demonstration of their crafts. Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will then arrive at the famous Assi Ghat in Varanasi, where they will board a boat for a ride along the Ghats of the Ganga, culminating at the historic Dashashwamedh Ghat. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch in honour of the French President. In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will flag off a train between Maduadih Railway Station in Varanasi, and Patna. He will launch various development projects and address a public meeting at the DLW Grounds in Varanasi. (ANI)