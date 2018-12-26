PM Modi to rename Andaman & Nicobar islands on Dec 30: Kin of Netaji

[India], Dec 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be renaming three islands of Andaman and Nicobar on December 30 from Port Blair, said Chandra Kumar Bose, grand nephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Wednesday.

Bose also asserted that the Congress party should have renamed these islands way back in 1947 itself.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Bose revealed that PM Modi would be visiting Port Blair on December 30 to hoist the Indian flag, following which he will officially announce the new names of the islands.

Explaining the historical significance of the date, Bose said, "Netaji, as the first Prime Minister of undivided India, visited Port Blair on 30th December 1943 and hoisted the tricolour at Port Blair and liberated these Islands from the clutches of British imperialism." "I am very happy to state that the NDA government has decided to rename three islands. I think it was the duty of the Congress government of that era to have done this on 30th of December in 1947 itself. But it took 72 long years to really honour the soldiers of the Azad Hind Fauj, who fought the final battle for India's freedom," asserted Bose. Endorsing the move, he further added that the Prime Minister is changing the British names of the islands, which still bring horror to India. "We need to change names where ever it is necessary, wherever it has historical importance," he added. Three islands in Andaman and Nicobar-Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island-will be renamed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep, respectively by Prime Minister Modi-led Central government. The renaming of the islands will take place to mark the 75th year of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose hoisting the national flag at Port Blair. Bose had hoisted the flag at Port Blair on December 30, 1943, as he believed that Port Blair was the first territory to be freed from British rule. This was done after the Japanese captured that area during the time of the Second World War. Bose had reportedly suggested back then that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands be renamed as Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep. (ANI)