PM Modi to visit Andaman & Nicobar Islands tomorrow

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands on December 29-30 to lay the foundation stone for a number of development projects.

Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Port Blair on Saturday evening. On Sunday, he will visit the Tsunami Memorial at Car Nicobar, where he will lay a wreath at the memorial and light a candle at the Wall of Lost Souls.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the ITI at Arong and lay the foundation stone for infrastructure projects, following which he will address a public meeting, according to an official statement.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will lay a wreath at the Martyrs Column at Port Blair, after which he will pay a visit to the Cellular Jail. The Prime Minister will hoist the high mast flag at South Point. Prime Minister Modi will pay floral tributes at the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Marina Park. At Netaji Stadium, he will release a commemorative postal stamp, coin and first-day cover to mark the 75th anniversary of the hoisting of tricolour on Indian soil by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the statement said. The Prime Minister will release the Innovation and Start-Up policy for Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He will inaugurate a 7 MW solar power plant, and Solar Village. He will also lay the foundation stone for a number of development projects and will address a rally. Prime Minister Modi's visit comes after the central government announced the renaming of three islands -- Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island will be renamed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep, respectively. The renaming will take place to mark the 75th year of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose hoisting the national flag at Port Blair. (ANI)