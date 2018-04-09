PM Modi to visit Champaran tomorrow

[India], Apr. 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar's Champaran district tomorrow to be a part of the concluding celebration of Centenary of Champaran Satyagraha.

At this event, the Prime Minister will also award ten Swachhagrahis who have performed outstandingly in their villages.

Prime Minister Modi will also address 20,000 Swachhagrahis or the Ambassadors of Cleanliness in Motihari on this occasion.

Prime Minister Modi will also unveil several development projects on this occasion like; inauguration of Motijheel Project, Bettiah Nagar Parishad water supply scheme under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), four sewerage projects aimed at creating a sewage-treatment capacity of 60 million litres daily for Patna,under Namami Gange, doubling of Railway lines between Muzaffarpur and Sagauli, and Sagauli and Valmikinagar and flagging off of first 12000 HP Freight Electric Locomotive and Champaran Humsafar Express with many more other projects.

Swachhagrahis are the 'foot soldiers' and motivators to implement the Community Approaches to Sanitation (CAS) at the village level. Swachhagrahis are key to driving progress towards achieving an open defecation free nation. Mahatma Gandhi launched the ChamparanSatyagrah over a century ago, on April 10, 1917 against the Britishers to fight for the rights of farmers who were forced to undertake indigo cultivation. (ANI)