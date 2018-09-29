PM Modi to visit Gujarat tomorrow

[India], Sept 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Sunday to inaugurate multiple projects in different parts of the state.

At Anand, Prime Minister Modi will be inaugurating a number of modern food processing facilities, including Amul's ultra-modern chocolate plant. He will also inaugurate Anand Agricultural University's incubation centre-cum-centre of excellence in food processing, and a solar cooperative society at Mujhkuva village. He will also lay the foundation stone for the expansion of Amul manufacturing facilities at Anand and Khatraj.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Anjar where he will inaugurate the Mundra LNG terminal, the Anjar-Mundra pipeline project and the Palanpur-Pali-Barmer pipeline project. Prime Minister Modi will next visit Rajkot, where he will inaugurate the Mahatma Gandhi museum. The museum, which has been set up at the Alfred High School in Rajkot, was an important part of the formative years of Mahatma Gandhi and is aimed at spreading awareness about Gandhian culture, values and philosophy. Furthermore, the Prime Minister will unveil a plaque to mark the inauguration of a public housing project of 624 houses. He will also witness the e-Gruh Pravesh of 240 beneficiary families, and visit the Mahatma Gandhi museum before returning to New Delhi. The Prime Minister, during his one-day visit, will also address public gatherings at Anand and Anjar. (ANI)