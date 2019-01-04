PM Modi to visit Jharkhand, Odisha tomorrow

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand and Odisha on Saturday to lay foundation stones of various projects, said an official statement.

In Jharkhand, the Prime Minister will unveil the plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone of revival of North Koel (Mandal Dam) project and Kanhar Stone Pipeline irrigation system. He will inaugurate the collective e-griha pravesh of twenty-five thousand beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana through video conferencing. He will also address a public gathering.

At Odisha's Baripada, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation, Balasore-Haldia-Durgapur section of LPG pipeline project of IOCL and the Balasore multi-modal logistics park. The Prime Minister will unveil the plaque to mark the commencement of work for the development and conservation of Rasika Ray temple at an ancient fort, Haripurgarh. He will also lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of various National Highway projects and inaugurate six passport Seva Kendras. He will also flag off the second passenger train from Tatanagar to Badampahar. Further, he will also address a public gathering at Baripada. (ANI)