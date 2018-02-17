PM Modi to visit Maharashtra tomorrow

[India], Feb. 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra and Karnataka on February 18 and 19, and will inaugurate various projects in the states.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Mumbai on the afternoon of February 18. He will then attend a function to mark the ceremony of Navi Mumbai International Airport. At the same event, he will also dedicate to the nation the fourth container terminal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPT).

Prime Minister Modi will also deliver the inaugural address at the Global Investors' Summit - "Magnetic Maharashtra: Convergence 2018" and will inaugurate the Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence, at the University of Mumbai.

Later in the day, he will leave for Mysuru in Karnataka. On February 19, Prime Minister Modi will address the World Conference on Information Technology, via Video Conference at Hyderabad. He will visit Shravanabelagola for the Bahubali Mahamasthakabhisheka Mahotsava. At a function at Mysuru Railway Station, he will dedicate to the nation, the electrified Mysuru-Bengaluru Railway Line. He will also flag off the Palace Queen Humsafar Express between Mysuru and Udaipur and will also address a public meeting at Mysuru. (ANI)