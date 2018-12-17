PM Modi to visit Maharashtra tomorrow

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday pay a day-long visit to inaugurate various development projects in the state.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister will release a book titled Timeless Laxman, based on the famous cartoonist RK Laxman at a function in Raj Bhavan, read an official statement.

Important projects related to housing and urban transportation will be unveiled during Prime Minister Modi's visit to the state.

At a public meeting in Kalyan, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two important metro corridors. These are the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro and the Dahisar-Mira-Bhayander Metro. The two corridors, once completed, will greatly facilitate public transport in the area.

Prime Minister Modi will launch 90,000 units under the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) and LIG (Low Income Group) housing scheme. The scheme comes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He will also address a gathering. The Prime Minister will then proceed to Pune where he will lay the foundation stone of Pune Metro Phase-3 and address the public there. (ANI)