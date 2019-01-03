PM Modi to visit Manipur on Friday to inaugurate several projects

[India], Jan 03(ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on Friday (January 4) to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects in Imphal.

He will also unveil the plaque to mark the inauguration of various projects including Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Moreh, the Dolaithabi Barrage project, FCI food storage godown at Sawombung, Eco-Tourism Complex at Thangal Surung and various water supply schemes.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the 400kV double circuit Silchar-Imphal line. He will also the lay the foundation stone of projects like Infrastructure Development of Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal, sports facilities and others.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address the gathering at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East District. In addition, the Prime Minister will address a public rally at Ramnagar in Silchar, Assam.(ANI)