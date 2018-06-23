PM Modi to visit MP today

[India], June 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Saturday to attend various programmes in Indore and Rajgarh districts.

During his visit to the state ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Prime Minister will attend the Shehari Vikas Mahotsav in Indore.

"Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate, remotely, several urban development projects worth over Rs 4000 crore, at various locations across the State," read a statement.

These include houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, urban drinking water supply schemes, urban solid waste management, urban sanitation, urban transportation and urban landscape projects.

Besides this, the Prime Minister will also give away the Cleanliness Survey-2018 Awards to the cleanest cities and best performing States. A report and a film made on the survey will also be displayed on the occasion. Apart from all that, Prime Minister Modi will also visit Rajgarh district where he will dedicate the Mohanpura Dam Project to the nation. This project will facilitate irrigation of agricultural land in the district. It will provide drinking water to villages in the area. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various drinking water schemes. (ANI)