PM Modi to visit MP tomorrow for various events

[India], June 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on June 23 to attend various programmes in Indore and Rajgarh districts.

He is also scheduled to attend the Madhya Pradesh Shehari Vikas Mahotsav in Indore.

During his visit to the state ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Prime Minister will inaugurate various urban development projects worth over Rs 4000 crore throughout the state. These include houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, urban drinking water supply schemes, urban solid waste management, urban sanitation, urban transportation and urban landscape projects.

Later, the Prime Minister will distribute the Swachh Survekshan-2018 Awards, and launch the Swachh Survekshan-2018 results dashboard. Cleanest cities and best performing states will receive awards from the Prime Minister. One Swachh Innovation, Swachh Best Practice, and Swachh Entrepreneur will also receive awards from him. Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the Mohanpura Project to the nation at Rajgarh. This project will facilitate irrigation of agricultural land in Rajgarh district. It will also provide drinking water to villages in the area. Prime Minister is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for various drinking water schemes. (ANI)