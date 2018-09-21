PM Modi to visit Odisha and Chattisgarh tomorrow

[India], Sep 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Odisha and poll-bound Chattisgarh on September 22.

Modi, who will be in Odisha for just one day, is slated to launch a slew of projects including a fertilizer plant at Talcher and inauguration of a new airport in Jharsugada. While the fertilizer plant in Talcher will produce natural gas and will contribute immensely to the country's energy requirements, the airport in Jharsugada will bring western Odisha on the country's aviation map, and facilitate regional air connectivity through the government's UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate the Garjanbahal coal mines and the Jharsaguda-Barapali-Sardega rail link to the nation. He will also unveil a plaque to mark the commencement of coal production and transportation from Dulanga coal mines.

In Chattisgarh state, which goes to polls end of the year, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Janjgir Champa, where he will visit an exhibition on traditional handloom and agriculture. Apart from addressing a public gathering, he will also lay foundation stone for national highway projects, and the Pendra-Anuppur third railway line. (ANI)