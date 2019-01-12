PM Modi to visit Odisha's Balangir on Jan 15

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha's Balangir on January 15 and will participate in a function to unveil a series of Government of India projects worth Rs. 1,545 crores.

This is the Prime Minister's third visit to Odisha from the past month. On his first visit, to Khurdha in December, the Prime Minister launched Rs 14, 523 crore worth projects in the state and during his second visit on January 5, he inaugurated projects worth Rs 4,733 crores, taking the total amount of projects in Odisha to Rs. 20, 801 crores in the past month.

The Prime Minister will launch six Ministry of Railways projects, including the launch of 813 kilometres of electrified lines from Jharsuguda to Vizinagaram and Sambalpur to Angul. Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate a Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) Jharsuguda, which will facilitate Import/Export and Domestic Cargo, including Private Freight Traffic (PFT), and flag off a new train on the Balangir-Bichhupali route. Other projects include laying the foundation stone for a permanent building at the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Sonepur and will inaugurate new Passport Sewa Kendras at Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapur, Puri, Phulbani, Bargarh and Balangir. (ANI)