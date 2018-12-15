PM Modi to visit UP tomorrow

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a day-long visit to Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate multiple projects in the state.

Prime Minister Modi will inspect the Modern Coach Factory at Rae Bareli. At a public meeting, he will flag off the 900th coach, and a Humsafar rake of the Factory. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering.

The Prime Minister will then proceed to Prayagraj, where he will inaugurate a state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre for the Kumbh Mela. He will perform Ganga Pujan, and visit the Swachh Kumbh exhibition. Prime Minister Modi will also visit the 'Akshayvat' in the city.

According to an official statement, Prime Minister Modi will next visit Andawa, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects. The Prime Minister will also address a gathering there. Prime Minister will inaugurate a new terminal at Bamrauli airport in Prayagraj before returning to New Delhi. (ANI)