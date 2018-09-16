PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Sept 17, 18

[India], Sep 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on September 17 and 18. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various developmental projects worth Rs. 500 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will reach Varanasi on September 17, on his birthday. He will celebrate his birthday with children of a primary school aided by a non-profit organisation called, "Room to Read" in Narur village. Later, he will interact with students of Kashi Vidyapeeth at the DLW campus.

On September 18, the Prime Minister will inaugurate various projects including Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Puraani Kashi (Old Varanasi), and an Atal Incubation Centre at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Later in the day, he will lay the foundation stone for a Regional Ophthalmology Centre at BHU, and address a gathering there. (ANI)