PM Modi underlines importance of water conservation

[India], Apr. 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to take initiatives to conserve water and said that the Centre was leaving no stone unturned for the same.

Addressing the nation through his 43rd edition of monthly Radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Modi underlined the importance of water conservation.

"We often hear that there might be wars due to scarcity of water in future. Therefore, we must assume our responsibility to conserve water. We must ensure conservation of water in every possible manner," he said.

Citing examples of various baolis of India, the Prime Minister said, "Water conservation is not a new topic for us. Our forefathers have lived this as a way of life for centuries together. They gave due priority and importance to every single drop of water. They found out newer methods in order to conserve every single drop of water." We often hear that there might be wars due to the scarcity of water in future. Therefore, we must assume our responsibility to conserve water. We must ensure conservation of water in every possible manner He said that April, May, June and July were the most suitable time for rainwater harvesting. Prime Minister Modi revealed that every year, an average of Rs 32,000 crore along with the budget under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) was used for water conservation and water management. "If we talk of 2017-18, 55 percent of the total outlay of Rupees 64 thousand crores, which comes to around rupees 35 thousand crores, has been spent on works like water conservation. In last three years, nearly 150 lakh hectares of land got more benefit through water conservation and water management measures," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)