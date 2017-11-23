PM Modi urges action against cyber space as 'playground for terrorism, radicalisation'

[India], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged nations to take a strict action on preventing cyber space from transforming into "a playground for the dark forces of terrorism and radicalisation."

"We need to ensure that vulnerable sections of our society do not fall prey to the evil designs of cyber criminals. Alertness towards cyber-security concerns should become a way of life. Nations must also take a responsibility to ensure that the digital space does not become a playground for the dark forces of terrorism and radicalisation," he said, while addressing the 5th Global Conference on 'Cyber Space' here.

Further, the Prime Minister said it was necessary for the global community to approach the issue of cyber-security with confidence, as much as with resolve. "Cyber-space technologies must remain an enabler for our people," he added. Earlier, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad opined that digital diplomacy must become integral to strategic diplomacy. The event, which is being organised for the first time in India, is themed 'Cyber for All: A Secure and Inclusive Cyberspace for Sustainable Development.' Representatives from around 124 countries and 33 Ministerial delegates from 31 countries, including Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremasinghe, are set to attend the conference. The conference has been organised to promote the importance of inclusiveness and human rights in global cyber policy. (ANI)