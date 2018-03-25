PM Modi urges everyone to pay tribute to Gandhi on 150th birth anniversary

[India], Mar. 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged everyone to pay tribute to 'father of the nation', Mahatma Gandhi, by giving suggestions and opinions via 'MyGov' on his upcoming 150th birth anniversary.

Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "This year Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations will begin. How should the country celebrate it? Swachh Bharat is already our resolve; besides this, how can our 125 crore countrymen pay the best tribute to Gandhiji by working in close harmony? Which newer programmes can be initiated? What new practices or procedures can be adopted? I request you all to share your opinions and suggestions with everyone via MyGov.

"What should be the logo for 'Gandhi 150'? What should be the slogan, mantra or a catch-phrase? Send your suggestions on all of these. We all have to pay a memorable tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and have to take the country to newer heights by drawing inspiration from him," PM Modi added. (ANI)