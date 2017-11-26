PM Modi urges farmers to lessen urea use

[India], Nov 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the farmers to bring down the usage of urea by half by the year 2022.

Addressing the 38th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', the prime minister said, "Can our farmers take a pledge to bring down urea use by half by 2022? If they promise to use less urea in agriculture, the fertility of the land will increase. The lives of farmers will start improving."

The Prime Minister further hailed the farmers as the sons of Mother Earth.

"Our farmers are attached with the tradition and also have a keen interest in modern scientific methods," he added. He also stressed upon the significance of soil and said human life was impossible without it. "The nation celebrates December 5 as 'World Soil Day'. I would like to tell our farmers that soil is a very important part of the earth. What if there is no fertile soil anywhere in this world? If there is no soil, there would be no trees, no creatures and human life would not be possible," he added. (ANI)