PM Modi urges humanitarian forces to defeat terrorism untidely

[India],Nov.26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted humanitarian forces to fight unitedly to defeat the menace of terrorism.

Addressing the 38th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "Terrorism has threatened and challenged humanity across the globe and is bent upon destroying the humanitarian forces. It's therefore not only India but all humanitarian forces across the world will have to unite to defeat the menace of terrorism."

The Prime Minister also remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on its ninth anniversary.

"26/11 is our Constitution day but how we could forget that nine years ago, on this day the terrorists attacked Mumbai. We remember and salute all those brave citizen, policemen, security personnel who lost their lives in the gruesome attack. We will never forget their sacrifice," he said. Stressing that terrorism is a threat to humanity, the Prime Minister said that world is now realising the destructive aspects of terrorism. "For over four decades, India has been raising the issue of terror. Initially the world did not take us seriously but now the world is realising the destructive aspects of terrorism. Today we accept it as the biggest challenge now," he added. (ANI)