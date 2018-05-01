PM Modi urges people in K'taka to disband Congress

[India], May 01 (ANI): After attacking Congress on various fronts and challenging Rahul Gandhi to speak on the achievements of his party in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the third election rally of the day in the state, urged the people to disband the party.

"I urge people of Karnataka to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi ji's wish of disbanding the Congress party. You should grab this (May 12 state elections) opportunity," the Prime Minister said in Belagavi district's Chikodi town on Tuesday.

He said the "power hungry" Congress is on the backfoot in the state and is spreading lies to win the elections.

"Congress cannot live without power. The Congress fears that they will lose in elections and that is why they are spreading lies, dividing people on the grounds of caste and creating the atmosphere of fear," the Prime Minister said.

He also referred to his background and said Congress is jealous as a person from humble background became the Prime Minister.

At the rally, the Prime Minister also invoked the legacy of Dalit leader B.R. Ambedkar and said the grand old party never respected him and his views.

Hitting out at incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharmaiah, Prime Minister Modi said the present government did nothing for the farmers in the state and assured that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), if elected, would give priority to their welfare.

The Prime Minister today launched his blitzkrieg campaign and will be addressing a total of 15 rallies in five days in the state.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 225-member state assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)