PM Modi urges scientists to find ways to enhance lives of humankind

[India], Feb. 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said technology and artificial intelligence must be used towards ensuring the welfare of poor and underprivileged.

"Day by day machines are becoming smarter and more intelligent through self-learning. Technology and artificial intelligence can, therefore, be used widely to enhance the lives of poor and underprivileged," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the nation in his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat programme.

The prime minister urged the scientists to find a way in which artificial intelligence could be used to enhance and make the lives of disabled people easier.

"Also, can we make use of Artificial intelligence in early detection of natural calamities? Can it be used in helping farmers deal with troubles they face regarding crop yield? Can artificial intelligence help in better accessibility to health services and in the treatment of diseases?" Prime Minister Modi asked these questions. He added that science and technology are "value-neutral" and it depends on people as what work they want a machine to do. "Hence, the human objective becomes important. Technology must be used only for the welfare of humankind," said Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation in the 41st edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme. Mann ki Baat is now available as an Alexa skill. (ANI)