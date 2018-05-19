PM Modi urges youth of J-K to return to 'mainstream'

[India], May 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged youth of Jammu and Kashmir who have lost their way to return to the mainstream.

The Prime Minister also explained that returning to the mainstream would be their contribution to the development of the Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a gathering here, Prime Minister Modi said, "There is no substitute for peace and stability. I urge the youth who have lost their way to return to the mainstream. The mainstream is their parents and family. The main stream is their contribution to development of Jammu and Kashmir."

The Prime Minister also made it clear that whatever the security forces are doing in the state is applaudable.

"The youth of the state will get new employment opportunity with the new project. What the security forces are doing for the youth of the state is applaudable. Youth who have lost their way, have taken to stone pelting and picked weapons are making their own state unstable. It is the need of the hour to come out of this situation," he said.

Prime Minister Modi today inaugurated the 330-MW Kishanganga hydroelectric power project and also laid foundation stone for the semi-ring road project in Srinagar.

The Prime Minister said that he felt privileged to dedicate to the nation the Kishenganga power project as this project is one of the biggest examples of engineering.

He also congratulated the people of the Valley for this project and said that the project will open new roads to development for Jammu and Kashmir.

"The ring road will provide connectivity to Akhnoor, Rajouri, Pooch and Kashmir. Raya Morh will be seamlessly connected with Jagti on the western side of Jammu via the new Jammu ring road," Prime Minister Modi said.

He said, "This project will not only give free but enough electricity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Presently, the amount of electricity the state needs, most part of it is given by others states. This 330-MW project will be helpful in reducing the problem of electricity to a large extent."

Meanwhile, Jammua and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti thanked the Prime Minister for announcing an unilateral ceasefire in Kashmir during Ramzan.

"I am thankful to PM Modi that he thought about us and announced an unilateral ceasefire in Kashmir during Ramzan. We expected that we will get the same response from Pak but unfortunately we didn't get it," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister addressed a gathering at the closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche and the commencement of work on Zoji La Tunnel in Leh.

The entry and exit points in Jammu and Srinagar have been sealed by the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), with vehicles being allowed after thorough checking. (ANI)