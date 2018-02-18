PM Modi visits Parrikar in Mumbai hospital

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where the latter is being treated for Pancreatitis.

The Chief Minister on February 14 complained of stomach ache and visited the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a health check-up. He was later taken to the Mumbai hospital for further examination.

Goa Assembly Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo earlier in the day told ANI that the Chief Minister might skip the state budget session as he continued treatment for Pancreatitis.

Lobo also said the budget would be presented by the senior most member of the Goa government if Parrikar could not attend the assembly session.(ANI)