PM Modi visits Vajpayee in AIIMS

[India] June 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening visited All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), to meet former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

AIIMS officials confirmed Vajpayee's medical condition to be stable, who was admitted earlier this afternoon for a routine check-up.

The hospital, however, stated that the decision on his discharge is yet to be taken.

"Vajpayee's condition is normal, the decision on his discharge from All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is yet to be taken," an AIIMS official said.

Earlier, Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited AIIMS to meet Vajpayee. (ANI)