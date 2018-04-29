PM Modi wants to make Yoga Day 'memorable'

[India], Apr 29 (ANI): Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday urged the nation to make this 4th edition a memorable one, while underlining its importance.

Addressing the 43rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat,' the Prime Minister said, "For International Yoga Day on June 21, you must start preparing from now itself. Yoga's importance for complete physical health and mental development is known globally."

Prime Minister Modi also expressed his happiness at the enthusiastic response to his 'Fit India' movement.

"Yoga is a wonderful way to remain fit. I would additionally like to mention, that the movement of 'Fit India', without any expense, is called 'yog'," he said "Last month during 'Mann Ki Baat', I had urged our countrymen, especially the youth to espouse 'Fit India'. I had invited everyone to join 'Fit India', lead 'Fit India'. I was overjoyed to see people getting connected to it with a lot of enthusiasm. Expressing support for this, many people have written to me, sent me letters, shared 'fitness mantra- Fit India' stories on social media," he added. Prime Minister Modi also praised actor Akshay Kumar for his contribution to the 'Fit India' movement in interesting ways. "Celebrities like Akshay Kumar have promoted 'Fit India' in interesting ways," he said. A few days ago, Kumar had tweeted out a video of him exercising with wooden beads and playing volleyball to encourage the youths. The Prime Minister also spoke about the benefits of exercising and about his animated yoga video. "You must have viewed an animated video depicting me that has been widely circulated. I congratulate those from the field of animation for highlighting nuances, just the way a teacher does. You too will benefit from it," he added. A 3D animation of Prime Minister Modi, depicting 'Trikonasana' (the triangle posture) yoga was released on May 25. (ANI)