PM Modi welcomes Russian President to India

[India], Oct 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin to India and said that he is looking forward to the deliberations, which will "further enhance India-Russia friendship".

"Welcome to India, President Putin. Looking forward to our deliberations, which will further enhance India-Russia friendship. @KremlinRussia_E," Prime Minister Modi tweeted alongside a few photographs of himself with the Russian President.

The Prime Minister also tweeted the same in the Russian language.

Putin is on a two-day state visit to India to attend the 19th India-Russia bilateral annual summit, which is scheduled to start on October 5. The signing of a deal for Russia's S-400 Triumf air defence system is the key feature of the visit. On October 5, the Russian President will hold delegation level talks with Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad House at around 11.30 am. The two are slated to discuss a number of key regional and global topics, including the US sanctions on Iran oil. Following an exchange of agreements and press statements, Putin will arrive at the ITC Maurya Hotel, where the India-Russia Business Summit is scheduled to take place at around 3.30 pm. He is also scheduled to interact with a group of talented children. Putin will then meet his Indian counterpart President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Russian President will emplane for his return to Russia tomorrow evening. The last India-Russia bilateral summit was held in Russia on June 1, 2017. (ANI)