PM Modi welcomes Vietnamese President at Hyderabad House

[India], Mar 3 (ANI): Ahead of the bilateral talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang at the Hyderabad House here on Saturday.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar shared the information about the meeting on Twitter.

"PM @narendramodi welcomes Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang on his first State visit to India at the Hyderabad House ahead of the bilateral talks. India and Vietnam enjoy warm and cordial relationship with common roots in history. #ActEastPolicy," he tweeted.

Earlier today, Vietnamese President paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi. Vietnamese President Quang also received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. He was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival. Vietnamese President, who is on a three-day visit to India, arrived here on late Friday evening. President Quang is also expected to interact with prominent Indian businessmen. The Vietnamese President is leading an 18-member delegation, including ministers, party leaders, and businessmen. On a related note, Prime Minister Modi had visited Vietnam in 2016, a year before the two countries celebrated 45 years of honouring diplomatic ties. During this visit, the two countries signed 12 agreements in a wide range of areas covering IT, space, double taxation and sharing white shipping information. India had also extended a USD 500 million Line of Credit to Vietnam for facilitating deeper defence cooperation between the two sides. (ANI)