PM Modi wishes Andhra CM on his birthday

[India], Apr 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished long and healthy life to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on his birthday.

The Prime Minister took to his Twitter handle to send the warm greetings to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief.

"Birthday wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Garu. I pray for his long and healthy life. @ncbn," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi's wished Naidu at a time when Centre and the Chief Minister have been at the loggerhead over Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra.

Naidu is also observing a day-long hunger strike at Vijayawada's Indira Gandhi Stadium to press on the Centre to grant SCS. Last month, Andhra ruling party TDP quit its alliance with the BJP in the state over the same issue. (ANI)