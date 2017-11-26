PM Modi wishes countrymen ahead of Id-e-Milad-Un-Nabi

[India], Nov 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the countrymen ahead of the occasion of Id-e-Milad-Un-Nabi.

The prime minister, in the 38th edition of his 'Mann ki Baat' address, said the occasion would restore fresh energy and strength to foster peace and communal amity among the countrymen.

"A few days from now, the pious occasion of Id-e-Milad-un-Nabi will be observed. Paighambar Hazrat Mohammad Sahab was born on this day. I extend my best wishes to all the countrymen and I hope this holy occasion of Eid gives us new inspiration, fresh energy and the strength to foster peace," he said.

The prime minister ended his address by urging people to come up with at least five positive things from this year and share with him, in a bid to spread positive vibes across the nation. (ANI)