PM Modi wishes for happier society on Basant Panchami

[India], January 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the nation and wished for happier society on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

"Greetings on Basant Panchami. I pray that this auspicious occasion makes our society happier and even more harmonious. May the blessings of Maa Saraswati always remain with us and bestow us with wisdom," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The festival, which marks the onset of spring, is celebrated all over India in various ways depending on the region.

Many people revere goddess Saraswati on this occasion and seek her blessings to prosper in wisdom. (ANI)