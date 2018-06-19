PM Modi wishes for Rahul's long, healthy life on his birthday

[India], June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his 48th birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wished for his long and healthy life.

"Birthday greetings to Congress President Shri @RahulGandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life," he tweeted.

This is Rahul's first birthday after becoming the Congress president.

Meanwhile, the Congress workers celebrated Rahul's birthday outside party's headquarters in Delhi.

Posters of Rahul were also put up outside the headquarters and drums were played to celebrate his day. Later in the day, the Congress is expected to throw a grand birthday bash for the party president.(ANI)