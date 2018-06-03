PM Modi wishes Karunanidhi on his 95th birthday

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sun, Jun 03, 2018 14:29 hrs
Modi meets Karunanidhi

[India], June 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greeting to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to wish the DMK leader and prayed for his long and healthy life.

He tweeted:

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wished the DMK chief and tweeted:

Newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister, HD Kumaraswamy also extended his wishes to Karunanidhi on the microblogging site.

The DMK leader also met the party workers, who gathered outside his residence in Gopalapuram to celebrate the day.



