PM Modi wishes Karunanidhi on his 95th birthday

[India], June 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greeting to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to wish the DMK leader and prayed for his long and healthy life.

He tweeted:

Best wishes to Kalaignar M.Karunanidhi Ji on his birthday. A prolific writer, poet, thinker and orator, Karunanidhi Ji is one of India’s senior most political leaders. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. @kalaignar89 pic.twitter.com/BnZJUA4kjJ

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2018 Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wished the DMK chief and tweeted: Warmest birthday greetings to M Karunanidhi @kalaignar89 Ji. I pray for your good health and happiness — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 3, 2018 Newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister, HD Kumaraswamy also extended his wishes to Karunanidhi on the microblogging site. The DMK leader also met the party workers, who gathered outside his residence in Gopalapuram to celebrate the day.