PM Modi wishes nation on Teachers' Day, pays tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Last Updated: Tue, Sep 05, 2017 10:56 hrs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, on the occasion of Teachers' Day today, wished the teaching community and said that teachers have a central role in realising the dream of a 'New India'.

He further asked the nation to make the next five years all about 'teach to transform, educate to empower and learn to lead.'

"Teachers have a central role in realising our dream of a 'New India' that is driven by cutting edge research & innovation," he added.

Prime Minister Modi further paid tribute to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and termed him an outstanding teacher and statesman.

Dr. Radhakrishnan, philosopher-author and India's second president was born on September 5, 1888.

It's in his honour that India celebrates this day as the Teachers' Day.

