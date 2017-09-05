PM Modi wishes nation on Teachers' Day, pays tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

On Teachers' Day, I salute the teaching community that is devoted to nurturing minds & spreading the joys of education in society.

"Teachers have a central role in realising our dream of a 'New India' that is driven by cutting edge research & innovation," he added.





Prime Minister Modi further paid tribute to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and termed him an outstanding teacher and statesman.

My tributes to Dr. S Radhakrishnan, an outstanding teacher and statesman on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2017





Dr. Radhakrishnan, philosopher-author and India's second president was born on September 5, 1888.





It's in his honour that India celebrates this day as the Teachers' Day.