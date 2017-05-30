PM Modi wishes Puducherry CM Narayanasamy on 70th birthday

[India], May 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave birthday greetings to Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on his 70th birthday and prayed for his long and healthy life.

Prime Minister Modi in a tweet said, "Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Puducherry, Shri V. Narayanasamy. I pray for his long and healthy life."

Velu Narayanasamy was named the chief minister of Puducherry and assumed the office in May 2016 post the win of Indian National Congress (INC) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly elections.

He was chosen over V. Vaithilingam, who was twice the Chief Minister of Puducherry. (ANI)