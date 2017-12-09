PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

[India], Dec 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to Congress President Sonia Gandhi on her 71st birthday.

Prime Minister Modi took to twitter and wished for her long life and good health.

"Birthday greetings to Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. I pray for her long life and good health," read PM Modi's tweets.

Gandhi took over as the party president in the year 1998.

Meanwhile, Congress party workers and leaders gathered in numbers to celebrate the special day of their leader outside 10 Janpath in Delhi.

The Congress party also tweeted to wish their leader on her birthday. "Compassionate, hardworking, selfless. Calm and composed, yet dignified and strong. A force for empowerment against all odds. A mother, a leader, a friend. Wishing Congress President Sonia Gandhi a very happy birthday", read the tweet. (ANI)