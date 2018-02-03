PM Modi's 'Exam Warriors' to launch today

[India], Feb 3 (ANI): Prime Minister's 'Exam Warriors', a book that he penned to reach out to the students across the country ahead of their exams, will be launched here on Saturday.

The book will be released by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi.

The book has been written to inspire youths to face the difficult moments of examinations and life, with fresh and new energy.

In his monthly radio talk - 'Mann Ki Baat', Mr Modi had requested students to celebrate examinations like festivals to reduce stress.

'Exam Warriors' is published by Penguin India, which runs into 208 pages. Penguin India tweeted a teaser of the book cover and wrote alongside, "Non-preachy, practical and thought-provoking, Exam Warriors by @narendramodi is a handy guide for students in India and across the world. #CoverReveal #TheCountdownBegins".(ANI)