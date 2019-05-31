PM Modi's NRI supporters visit BJP headquarters

[India], May 30 (ANI): Several NRIs on Thursday visited Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) headquarters here just hours before the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers.

"India has become the world's fastest economy under Modi ji. He has now become a famous world leader. He has worked at the ground level. PM Modi has fulfilled all his promises within five years. He is a very truthful and committed leader. I am sure that by 2024, he will again be able to fulfill all his promises," said an NRI from New York.

Latha Ahel, another NRI from New York, expressed his happiness over PM Modi's win in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls by chanting "Har Har Modi Ghar Ghar Modi" slogan. "I have come to India only to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Today only I have got the invitation to the programme. I am very excited today." Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of BJP's foreign affairs wing, had said on Wednesday that more than 100 NRIs from across the globe will be attending the oath-taking ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday. He had further said as many as 1,000 NRIs were involved in the electioneering of the Prime Minister. "1000s of NRIs were involved in the campaigning one way or the other. Many of them worked hard in their own countries. Around 600-700 NRIs actually came here and stayed for 2-4 weeks for doing campaigns at the grassroots level." (ANI)