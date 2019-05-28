PM Modi's reassuring words: Hope or hoopla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s powerful speech, following the mammoth victory of his party in Lok Sabha election, in front of the newly elected MPs of his party in New Delhi, has given some hope to the minorities in the country. The way Prime Minister spoke, and the way he tried to use reassuring words for the marginalized sections of the population, including minorities has helped assuage their feeling to a certain extent after a rather bitterly fought elections. The extremely polarized elections were fought on a very divisive agenda stretching from Ram temple, Pulwama, Balakot strikes, ultra nationalism and similar issues.

While the Muslims were a non-factor in the entire political process, first time in the history of independence India, no one talked of their issues, problems, concerns or gave representation to them proportionate to their population, the environment became hostile given the rabble rousing.

In his marathon speech, spanning around 75 minutes, Prime Minister used very reassuring words. He talked about 1857 Mutiny, saying that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and all the communities of the nation fought for the independence together, further asking all of them to come together once again and strive for the nation’s development seemed rather unbelievable.

During his address, after being elected the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Modi said, “What happened with the country’s poor, the same kind of fraud has happened with the country’s minorities. Unfortunately, the minorities have been kept in fear because of this fraud. It would have been good if the focus was on their education; it would have been good if different social-political leaders could have been born from those communities, it would have been good if their socio-economic development took place at the same pace as that of other communities”.

He went on to add, “But vote bank politics created this imagined fear, this imagined atmosphere and this environment of dread was created – thereby keeping them aside, keeping them repressed, and only using them during elections. In 2019, I am coming to you responsibly with a certain expectation; I am standing in front of the constitution with my head bowed and making this plea to you. We need to break this myth.”

There is no denying that the elections were more divisive than anyone could have thought. In fact this was the most polarized election in the history of the independent India, when motormouths in different political parties used filthiest of language against their opponents. If the 20014 elections were fought on development, unemployment opportunities for millions of youth, Sabka Sath Sabka Wikas, the 2019 were all about divisive and more divisive agenda. Minorities, particularly the Muslims, were the main target of such unabashedly threatening words. The leadership of the saffron party too didn’t do enough to rope in such elements. On the contrary, by fielding Sadhwi Pragya Thakur, an accused in Malegaon bomb blast, they further emboldened such elements within the party. People like Giriraj Kishor, Pragya Thakur and several other hardline leaders in the BJP tried their best to keep the pot boiling during the entire election, that stretched to one and half month, despite feeble efforts from Election Commission to keep them in check, but without any success.

Nonetheless, the Prime Minister’s words give some hope that the polarization that took place over the last few months was all for the cause of winning an election and that as the party has managed a resounding win, things will normalized soon.

There is no denying that there is palpable fear among Muslims at the moment. Notwithstanding the fact that they were not a factor in the entire election process, no one talked about them or took up their issues, the entire election was given a communal color. Due to the heightened level of communalization, the number of seats allocated to Muslim candidates by different political parties was very low. Every political party, be it Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Rashtriya Janta Dal, kept away from voicing Muslim issues or their grievances. They were taken for a ride by all the so-called secular political parties, notwithstanding the fact that all of them have taken Muslim support for granted.

Prime Minister’s reassuring words for minorities and Muslims have been welcomed by the community. Mahmood Madani, Jamiat Ulama’s secretary general, has hailed Prime Minister Modi’s words calling them very timely. He said his words will be taken as guiding principles by his party and the government. Madani went on to add that “your resounding victory proves that people, irrespective of caste or creed, overwhelmingly support the agenda of development of the BJP. We expect that your slogan of sabka saath sabka wikas that has been your main policy will be further strengthened. Your party, instead of using the Muslims as vote bank, will give emphasis on taking them along and give due emphasis to their education and economic prosperity”. Akhtarul Wasey, another senior community leader, said that he “believes the statement to be of immense importance. It is not just very heartening for Muslims and minorities, but also for the union government”.

But all Muslim leaders don’t concur with the Prime Minister’s conciliatory and reassuring words. Such leaders believe that this may not translate into any real change on the ground. Asaduddin Owaisi, the firebrand Hyderabad MP whose party has added one more seat in this election said, "If Muslims seriously live in fear, can the PM tell us, out of the 300 odd MPs, how many Muslim MPs he has in own party who got elected from Lok Sabha? This is the hypocrisy and contradiction which the PM and his party is practicing from last five years." Owaisi went on to add, "If PM agrees minorities live in fear, he should know people who killed Akhlaq were sitting in front bench of electoral public meeting…If PM feels Muslims live in fear, will he stop gangs, who in name of cow are killing, beating Muslims, taking our videos and demeaning us?”.

More columns by Syed Ubaidur Rahman:



Azam Khan vs Jayaprada: Why Khan could still win

Will Dalit-Muslim-Yadav alliance stop BJP juggernaut in UP, Bihar?

BSP-SP alliance minus Congress party is an advantage for BJP

Why VHP's efforts to exploit Ram temple proved a dud this time

Asia Bi and the misuse of blasphemy law in Pakistan

Hashimpura massacre by police– Finally, a semblance of justice

Will Owaisi-Ambedkar alliance in Maharashtra benefit the BJP?

Modi with Syedna: PM's Muslim outreach is a lost cause now

Mob lynching in India - The menace is growing