PM Modi's remarks on loan waiver incorrect: K'taka CM

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that the remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Karnataka farmers' loan waiver are "incorrect and thus very unfortunate for the nation."

"Farmers' crop loan waiver is a commitment our government has made to the farmers of the state to safeguard their interest and the process has already begun. We have made significant payments and despite that it is very sad that he (Prime Minister Modi) sees it as a 'cruel joke on farmers', misleading the people of the nation without obtaining the full facts about the scheme," he said.

Sharing updates, Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy said: "The Prime Minister may kindly note certain updates and facts about the farmers' crop loan waiver before making such incorrect statements. Crop loan waiver is an open book and information available online unlike any other state."

"The Government of Karnataka is handling honest taxpayers' public money with caution to reach true farmers. It is ensured that every genuine farmer gets the benefit. All middlemen, particularly in the co-operative sector are weeded out. Other states have shown a keen interest in this system. Aadhaar and electronic authentication of land records and ration card have ensured genuine farmers get the waiver," he said.

"So far Rs 350 crore has been paid to about 60,000 farmers electronically into individual accounts of the farmers. Payments are being made every week electronically into farmers' loan or SB account. Next week another one lakh farmers will get about Rs 400 crore," he added.

The Chief Minister further claimed that as many as 8.5 lakh farmers have given their Aadhaar, ration card and RTC details out of 21 lakh farmers in commercial crop loanees in about 10 days. "The officials have shown great commitment and are working on priority for the expeditious payment within January transparently and achieving successful implementation of the scheme," he said.

"Despite making repeated requests, the Union Government has not come to the rescue of farmers and now the Prime Minister demeaning the State Government for political gain by making such incorrect remarks is inappropriate on his part," the Chief Minister said.

He recalled that the Union Government had not responded to the protests of distressed farmers in New Delhi and now mocking Karnataka State Government's serious efforts to bail out the farmers is very undesirable.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi took a jibe at the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka, claiming that while they had promised loan waivers for lakhs of farmers, till date only 800 farmers have been benefited from the loan waiver scheme. (ANI)