PM Modi's roadshow blatant violation of model code of conduct: Chidambaram

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conducting a roadshow on the final day of Gujarat Assembly elections after casting his vote at a polling booth in Sabarmati and termed it as a gross violation of the model code of conduct.

In a series of tweets, the former finance minister said: "Allowing a roadshow of PM on voting day is a gross violation of code of conduct. It is an election campaign. What is the EC doing?"

Chidambaram said that conducting a full-fledged campaign on the polling day is a shocking violation of rules.

"The images on TV will leave no one in doubt that the BJP and PM have conducted a full fledged campaign on polling day. Shocking violation of Rules. EC is sleeping on the job," he tweeted.

Denouncing the roadshow, Chidambaram said it was a "blatant violation of the code of conduct on polling day".

He further stated, "Let the media look at the images on the TV screens, search its conscience and reach a conclusion. There has not been a more blatant violation of the code of conduct on polling day."

The Congress leader concluded his Twitter tirade by saying, "Stand up Media to this unprecedented violation of the code of conduct. Condemn the EC for allowing this gross abuse."

A political slugfest erupted after Prime Minister Modi went to meet his supporters, who were chanting "Modi, Modi", after casting his vote for the Gujarat assembly elections.

Meanwhile, party leader Ashok Gehlot accused the Election Commission of "working under the pressure from PM and PMO."

Voter turnout of 39 percent was recorded till 12 pm in the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections on Thursday.

The voting will continue till 5 pm in more than 25,000 polling stations.

The second phase of elections is underway in 93 constituencies spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat.

A total of 851 candidates are in the fray and over 2.22 lakh people will take part in the election to decide their fate.

The security has been increased in various parts of the state in the wake of the polls.

The BJP has fielded 93 candidates for this phase, while the Congress has fielded only 91.

The voter turnout in the first phase of the polls was 68 per cent.

The results will be declared on December 18.

In the 2012 assembly polls, the BJP won 115 seats, while the Congress bagged 61. (ANI)