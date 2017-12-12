PM Modi's seaplane travel a 'Hawa Hawai', mocks Congress

(Image tweeted by @BJP4India)

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a seaplane for campaigning in Gujarat, terming it "Hawa Hawai" and added that the ruling BJP did not understand development.





"They did not understand development. It is called Hawa Hawai," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet referring to a hit song of Hindi movie "Mr. India".





Surjewala's remarks came after the Prime Minister flew by a seaplane from the Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad to about 180 km Dharoi in Mehsana district on the last day of the election campaign in Gujarat.





The Ahmedabad administration has refused permission both for Modi's and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's roadshows in the city.





Modi drew the attention of the people towards the development work done by the BJP, which has ruled Gujarat since 1995. He tweeted: "With air, roads and rail connectivity, our government is making efforts for harnessing waterways. All this is for 125 crore Indians."





Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference head Omar Abdullah, posting a picture of the seaplane waiting at the jetty, wondered how the top security for the Prime Minister had been relaxed for him to take the seaplane.





"How is it that the security guidelines were relaxed for this flight? No Z+ protectee is allowed to fly in a single engine aircraft, much less the PM of our country," he tweeted.