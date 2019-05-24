PM Modi's swearing-in: Donald, Imran, Xi to be invited?

New Delhi: Top world leaders are likely to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

The leaders to be invited include those from US, Russia, UK, France and China, Japan, Germany, Israel, prominent Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries like Saudi Arabia and UAE as well as several Saarc countries.

However, according to government sources, invites would only be issued after the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) takes a final call in this regard. It is also to be seen if Pakistan PM Imran Khan is invited.

Sources also added it was still too premature to talk about any invitations to foreign leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony that could take place in the next few days. Speculation is rife that US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping could be among the leaders invited. Meanwhile, the presence of world leaders is bound to further boost Modi's image as a strong leader under whose leadership India is realising its potential in the world. Earlier, during his swearing-in ceremony in 2014, PM Modi had invited leaders of all Saarc nations including then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.