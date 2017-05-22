PM Modi's two-day Gujarat visit begins today

[India], May 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday visit Gujarat, during which he will join various programmes in Kutch and Gandhinagar.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi shared his itinerary of his two-day visit.

He will be inaugurating various projects at the Kandla Port and Bhachau, both in Kutch district, and will thereafter address a public meeting at Gandhidham and in Bhachau as well.

"I shall inaugurate & lay the foundation stone for various projects of the Kandla Port and address a public meeting at Gandhidham," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"In Bhachau, a pumping station would be inaugurated & I shall join a public meeting," he added. Recalling the destructive earthquake which Kutch witnessed in 2001, Prime Minister Modi tweeted that the district is today known as one of India's fastest growing districts. On the second day of his visit, the Prime Minister will visit Gandhinagar to participate in the opening ceremony of the meetings of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB). On the sidelines of the meetings, he will also be meeting some of the distinguished delegates of the AFDB Group. (ANI)