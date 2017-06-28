PM Modi's two-day Gujarat visit starts tomorrow

[India] June 28, 2017 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reaching Gujarat on Thursday on a two-day visit to take part in various programmes in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Modasa and Gandhinagar.

He would be attending two programmes at Sabarmati Ashram on Thursday. First, he would attend the Ashram's centenary celebrations. His second programme at Sabarmati Ashram is to attend a function to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Shrimad Rajchandraji, a Guru to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Prime Minister will then join the Samajik Adhikarita Shivir in Rajkot and interact with Divyangs (handicapped).

Thereafter, Prime Minister Modi will attend a programme at the Aji Dam and inaugurate the irrigation and water related initiatives. Aji River is one of the main rivers of Saurashtra . It is called the lifeline of Rajkot City and separates Rajkot in east-west parts. There are four dams on Aji River, the water from which is used for agriculture and as drinking water. On Friday morning, he would inaugurate water supply schemes at Vatrak, Mazum and Meswo Dams at Modasa. In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Textiles India 2017 Summit. On Friday evening, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the integrated sports & entertainment 'Arena Project.' (ANI)