PM Modi's vision for NE region is 'transformation by transportation'

[India] February 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his vision for North-East region is 'transformation by transportation'.

The Prime Minister today arrived in poll-bounded Nagaland to address a public rally.

"I can see the picture of 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat' in front of my eyes here in Tuensang and I will tell you that my vision for the North-East region is transformation by transportation. Connectivity is a huge challenge in Nagaland and we are working relentlessly towards eliminating it," Prime Minister stated.

He added that in less than four years, the Centre has added 500 km of National Highways (NH).

"We have also planned to invest more than Rs 10,000 crore in the roads of Nagaland. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is giving special priority to the North-East. We are making efforts to further prosperity in this region," Prime Minister Modi asserted.

He added that India is well known for its diversity, but its unity is witnessed once you put your foot down in Nagaland.

"You people have given a fitting reply to those who play vote bank politics and divide the society by coming to this rally in large numbers," the Prime Minister said.

He stated that talented people of Nagaland, be it in the field of sports, art, culture or music, have always enhanced the value of the nation.

"There is a need for a strong and stable government in Nagaland which will work for the development of the state. We would ensure that the funds released for your state reaches you. With the help of technology, we will plug the loopholes which are causing wastage of public money. Our government respects every single voice that speaks for the betterment of Nagaland. We have always kept the door open for dialogue," the Prime Minister asserted.

He further said the Centre has brought the 'Saubhagya Yojana', which will provide electricity to all homes in Nagaland.

"Till date, more than 10 lakh LED bulbs have been distributed in Nagaland, reducing consumption of power. Also, our government will spend around Rs 1,800 crore to transform Kohima into a 'smart city'. We have approved the construction of 8,500 houses in Nagaland. For this and for the completion of old schemes for houses, we have decided to provide Rs 160 crore to Nagaland. Under National Health Mission, the state has been provided Rs 400 crore," Prime Minister Modi announced.

He added that the Centre is encouraging farmers to shift towards organic farming as this will add to their incomes.

"When a party makes an honest attempt to take everyone along with the agenda of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', only then people come out in large numbers, like you have. In the past few years this state has seen political instability, the Cabinet was reshuffled four times in four years. We want to give a stable government for a fast pace development," the Prime Minister said.

He further stated that energetic youth, creative women, innovative farmer and demographic dividend of Nagaland will help it scale new heights.

"I assure you Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form a new government in Nagaland. This government along with that at the Centre will drive Nagaland forward," Prime Minister Modi assured.

Nagaland will go to vote on February 27 and results of the polling will be declared on March 3. (ANI)